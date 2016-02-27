Princess Diana's iconic winter style

Rather than bundle up in a shapeless down coat and clunky boots, Princess Diana made the coldest season work to her advantage. The fashion icon, watched by the media 24/7, knew that the slightest sartorial misstep would be catnip for the global fashion police. Dressing drab? Out of the question. Winter? No excuse.

Diana looked the part of snow princess in 1985

The late legend's cold-weather style skewed conservative — especially during the 1980s after marrying into the royal family. She did find ways though to spice up her staid ensembles through pops of color (she loved red) and trendy tailoring (she could work a shoulder pad like no other).

In the '90s, when she split from Prince Charles, Diana took more risks (hello denim jumpsuits!), completing her metamorphosis from shy ingenue to the biggest fashion star in the world. Her lasting look: trend-setting yet timeless, aspirational yet accessible looks all while being refreshingly modern.

Let's look back at Diana's winter wardrobe for inspiration on what to wear to get through the cold winter while keeping style intact. Click on the image below for her many looks: