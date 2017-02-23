Kate Middleton's most adorable royal moments

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> giggled as she played pool during a visit to the child and adolescent mental health project, MIST, as part of Action for Children. Photo: Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge let her hair fly as she played jumping games with young cadets during her visit to a RAF base in Cambridgeshire. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince William and wife Kate shared a sweet moment during their trip to New Zealand. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The royal couple didn't blink an eye while meeting a Maori warrior in New Zealand. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate has met everybody, from heads of state to Beyonce, but the one person who unleashed her inner fangirl is none other than J.Crew creative director Jenna Lyons. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Giddy with excitement at a charity reception in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A laughing Kate (and her gorgeous shiny mane of hair) took center stage in England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Presenting Prince George to the world, Kate could not contain her happiness — and the feeling was contagious as we collectively oohed and ahhed. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate looked as picture perfect as a fairytale princess in this family photo. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Not even the bad weather could bring the Duchess down in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
We're not sure what Prince William is saying, but whatever it is, it seemed to have his wife in stitches. <br> Photo: Getty Images
She may be a Duchess, who on this day she had wizard powers during a duel with Prince William. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In one of cutest images ever snapped, Kate clung to William when Great Britain took home the gold medal in the team sprint contest during the 2012 London Olympics. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Getting into the action, Kate was on the edge of her seat while attending a Wimbledon tennis match. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate rooted for British tennis champ Andy Murray during the London Summer Games in 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
An expressive Kate arrived at the Dundee Rep Theatre in Scotland ready to chat with fans and well-wishers. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate couldn't handle the suspense during another outing to Wimbledon. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate couldn't help but laugh when she played with George during the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The stylish mom-of-two hit the trading floor in London as a broker for ICAP charity day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess received a fresh bouquet of flowers from a young boy while visiting the GISDA centre in Wales. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The stylish royal traded her designer labels for a harness to go abseiling with husband Prince William in North Wales. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess showed off her music skills while visiting the Anna Freud Centre Family School. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The proud mom shared a tender moment with daughter Charlotte during the little princess's christening. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate played around with son Prince George during the Gigaset Charity Polo Match. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the set of 'Downton Abbey' and watched a live filming of a scene. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A beaming Kate introduced her newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte, on the steps of the Lindo Wing. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate was typically animated as she attended a coffee morning at Family Friends in Kensington. <br> Photo: Getty Images
