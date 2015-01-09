Get to know Denmark's Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark are getting so big. Thursday marked the twins' 4th birthday, and the duo seem to be growing up into sweet royals.

With their blond hair, bright blue eyes and adorable smiles, it’s no wonder why Prince Frederik and Princess Mary’s children are beloved in their home country.

Last year, one photo in particular melted our hearts — Josephine affectionately kissing her brother on the cheek.

When the Danish cuties were first introduced to the world four years ago, proud pop Frederik described their arrival as “miracles times two.”

To mark this momentous occasion, take a look at some of their cutest moments thus far with their parents and older siblings Christian, 8, and Isabella, 6.

