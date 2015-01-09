Prince Harry teaming up with Carmelo Anthony for charity

When it comes to charity work, Prince Harry is a real sport. The beloved royal, 30, has announced that he is teaming up with New York Knicks basketball star Carmelo Anthony for a coaching program that will benefit the youth.

Prince Harry helped launched the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event

Harry launched Coach Core last year with his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton. The charity encourages kids from disadvantaged areas to transform their communities through sports. Harry and Carmelo who are coming together as part of the partnership between the Royal Foundation and the NBA will meet the first 33 graduates trained under the program on Jan. 14.

The fourth in line to the British throne and the 6'8 athletic hero might seem an unlikely pairing, but the two have dedicated much of themselves to charitable organizations. Harry has long supported numerous foundations and even funded his own, Sentebale, which helps vulnerable children and victims of poverty in Lesotho, Africa. Carmelo, 30, meanwhile, has given millions to poverty-stricken youth as he himself grew up in deprived areas of Brooklyn and then Baltimore.

Harry will work with Carmelo, who has donated millions to similar projects

Harry has previously said that charity work ties him to his late mother, Princess Diana, who was a fearless advocate of helping others. He is also, as one can see, still a child at heart.

"I get a huge buzz from spending time with kids," he told CBS News in 2012. "I'm still very much a kid inside myself. And spending time with them keeps me grounded as such."

The Harry and Carmelo meeting follows Prince William's encounter with another NBA star, Lebron James, during his New York City visit.

The Syracuse alum will also be playing with the Knicks against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 15 in London as part of the NBA Global Games.

Hopefully Harry will be courtside cheering on his new pal!