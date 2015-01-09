Prince Harry pays his respects to victims of Paris terrorist attacks

Prince Harry joined France's ambassador to Britain, Sylvie Bermann, to pay his respects to victims killed in the tragic Paris shooting which left 12 dead on Wednesday.

The royal, 30, went to the French Embassy in London on Friday to sign a book of condolences for those attacked — most of them journalists at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Britain's Prince Harry with French ambassador to Britain Sylvie Bermann

Harry expressed his "warmest best wishes" to those affected and looked at images of the people who were murdered.

"We greatly appreciate the support of the royal family and the presence of Prince Harry today," Sylvie Bermann said following the event.

Harry takes a moment to pay his respects to those who were killed in Paris

President Barack Obama has also confirmed he will "stand united" with France to ensure that justice is achieved.

The President said on Wednesday, “For us to see the kind of cowardly, evil attacks that took place today, I think reinforces once again why it’s so important for us to stand in solidarity with them just as they stand in solidarity with us.”

The Prince joins numerous celebrities including Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo who have spoken out against the horrific events that unfolded this week.