Norway's royal family releases adorable personal photos

One way to get people to follow your lead is to live by example. Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mete-Marit are doing just that. In new, never-before-seen photos, the royals shared private memories from the great outdoors with their children Prince Sverre, 9, and Princess Ingrid, 10, in hopes of encouraging the public to make the most out of their country’s great landscape.

Haakon and Mette-Marit attended the opening of 'The Year for Outdoor' Life today, January 13

The photos from the family’s personal album were released on the palace’s official Facebook page. In them, Haakon and Mette-Marit are shown with their kids skiing, reading by a fire and bike riding throughout 2014. The family dogs were pictured cuddling up to the kids.

In one selfie taken by Mette-Marit, 41, the family got together as they took a break from their hike in the lush mountains. Sverre was grasping on to a chocolate bar while Ingrid smiled wide for the camera.

The proud Prince, 41, rounded out the photos by giving the camera two thumbs up with his children.

As nature lovers, the royal family is keen supporters of the government’s national campaign and launched 2015’s Outdoor Recreation Year that aims to give people a more active outdoor life to improve public health.

“Today we are kick-starting Outdoor Recreation Year 2015,” the caption read on Facebook. “We wish we were even better at getting outdoors more, because when we do, it is always a nice experience for the whole family.”

The statement continued, “The trick is to start where you live. Sledging and climbing trees is a good start. We shall use Outdoor Recreation Year 2015 to motivate each other to get out.”

Even King Harald is a big advocate of taking in the fresh air. In his New Year’s speech, he said, “Norwegians love being out in nature. We enjoy this wonderful gift as much as possible — the mountains, the woods and the lakes. We will continue this and teach new generations to appreciate this.”