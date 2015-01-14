Princes William and Harry and Kate Middleton are now verified

The royals are now on social media: A new Twitter account has been set up for Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry. The brand new handle @KensingtonRoyal will represent all three beloved royals, giving fans updates on their charities and appearances.

Harry, Kate and William support numerous charities across the board

"Hello from Kensington Palace! Welcome to our new Twitter account," reads the account, which made its debut on Wednesday.

It might have only been a brief hello, but Twitter users quickly flocked to follow, with over 7,000 followers within the first hour.

The royals are often spotted at the same event, as pictured here at the Commonwealth Games

As for who the account is following (not Beyonce just yet), it's mainly a list of prime ministers and organizations the royals support, including: United for Wildlife, of which William is president, The Art Room and Action on Addiction, of which Kate is a royal patron, and Harry's charity Sentebale.

While the young royals are trailblazers in other areas, they can't take credit in the social media arena. Their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, 88, beat them to by sending her first tweet way back in October.