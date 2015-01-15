Kate Middleton shows off prominent baby bump at first 2015 engagement

Kate Middleton who just celebrated her 33rd birthday on January 9 arrived to the Barlby Primary school to a loud round of applause by the students. The Thursday engagement marks the Duchess of Cambridge’s first official duty of 2015. She was originally supposed to visit the school last year, but it had to be postponed due to her acute morning sickness.

Kate's first official duty was visiting the Barlby Primary School

Now, the expectant mother, who is six months along with Prince George’s baby brother or sister, showed off her visible baby bump in a navy and patterned Madderson dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge receives a very warm welcome from the children at Barlby Primary school Un vídeo publicado por @kensingtonroyal el Ene 15, 2015 at 5:43 PST



The radiant Duchess waved to the waiting crowds of youngsters as she made her way to the school to open The Art Room’s ninth project, The Clore. Inside, Kate was the one who applauded as the students performed "Lean on Me."

Prince George's mom was given a child's chair by students

Kate, who serves as royal patron of the Oxford-based charity that provides art therapy rooms to help enrich the lives of disadvantaged children, was on hand to unveil the new, colorful space.

The history of art graduate met with students and admired their artwork and also participated in a round table discussion with education professionals, adolescent psychiatrist Dame Vivien Duffield and artist Grayson Perry.

Kate's bump was on display while chatting with Grayson Perry

Prince William's wife and Grayson previously bonded over their love of art in February 2014 when they both attended the Portrait Gala in London.

The Duchess hears from headteachers how @TheArtRoomUK is making a real impact in the lives of their students. pic.twitter.com/90fCsP6yka — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 15, 2015

The Duchess of Cambridge officially opened the Clore Art Room today. A photo posted by @kensingtonroyal on Jan 15, 2015 at 6:59am PST



Kate was clearly thrilled to be at the school and the Palace shared images via the royals' new Twitter and Instagram accounts. When she canceled her appearance in October, she released a statement sharing her heartfelt apologies: “I wanted to share my congratulations with you all for the launch of the new Clore Art Room. I was looking forward to joining you all for this particularly special day as part of The Clore Duffield Foundation’s 50 th Anniversary year... I am truly sorry that I cannot be with you all today as you celebrate the milestone.”

We are sure the visit was well worth the wait for both Kate and the children.