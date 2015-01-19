A glowing Kate Middleton meets foster caregivers and children

Kate Middleton is back to work — and she's not slowing down. On Friday, a day after supporting school arts, the pregnant royal made an appearance for the Fostering Network to celebrate the work of foster caregivers.





Kate, who is roughly six months pregnant with her second child, was all smiles as she made her way through the cheering crowd in a brown silk animal print dress by the label Hobbs, paired with black sheer tights and heels.

The Duchess, known for recycling outfits, has worn this dress before — during a visit to Wales in November, and more recently at a church service with the royal family on Christmas day (visible just below the cuffs of her sleeve).

"Today's visit by The Duchess to @fosteringnet will celebrate the brilliant work of foster carersin supporting vulnerable young people" tweeted Kensington Palace's newly-created account.

The 33-year-old met with caregivers and social workers who discussed their work and how they help look after children in need of a home.

The Fostering Network is the UK's leading foster care charity and helps highlight the amazing volunteers who offer up their home. Kate's visit was aimed at helping promote the organization and inspire people to get involved.

The Duchess of Cambridge learns more about the experiences of foster carers at the Fostering Network A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jan 16, 2015 at 4:01am PST



Kate's visit to Barlby Primary School on Thursday marked the Duchess of Cambridge’s first official duty of 2015. She was originally supposed to visit the school last year, but it had to be postponed due to her acute morning sickness.

We're glad she's feeling well and back to work!