Royal fashion: Queen Letizia makes a bold red statement

Spain's top royal isn't one to shy away from a bold hue. On Thursday, Queen Letizia attended the Investigation National Awards 2014 at the Royal Palace in Madrid dressed in a bright red, scalloped edge suit that exuded strength and confidence.

Letizia, who stood alongside her husband King Felipe VI of Spain, accessorized her sharp Felipe Varela ensemble with diamond and ruby drop earrings and a pair of high heels.

The 42-year-old mother of two is no stranger to chic suits. She's often spotted wearing a sophisticated and feminine skirt suit, or a more fashion-forward pantsuit. Letizia tends to err on the side of classy and has not yet suffered a fashion mishap.

On Tuesday, the royal kept her ensemble simple but chic as she attended the Telefonica Ability Awards in Madrid. The always stylish Queen paired an A-line high-waisted structured skirt with a white blouse and black pumps. Completing her look, she accessorized with a black sparkly clutch and wore a berry red lipstick.

Looks like red is her color.