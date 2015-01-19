Pregnant Kate Middleton wears her favorite maternity designer

It might have been quite cold in London, but Kate Middleton showed nothing but warmth on Monday. The beloved royal, now six months pregnant with her second child, joined volunteers at Family Friends, an organization which helps needy families in the Kensington area.

Kate opted for emerald-shape drop earrings and sleek blow-out

Greeting a cheering crowd, Kate wore a sweet and sophisticated baby blue cashmere collarless coat and floral print dress, both by maternity label Seraphine, paired with a chic black clutch and navy shoes. As expected, the coat and dress are now sold out.

It will be a jam-packed Monday for the Duchess, who booked three appearances in Kensington, just a few days after her first official engagements of 2015 late last week.

Seraphine is one of Duchess Kate's favorite maternity designers

Kate will help open a new school, the Kensington Aldridge Academy, where she will talk with staff and students before touring the new building and watching a dance performance by young pupils.

Both the coat and dress are already sold out on Seraphine's web site

Afterwards she will help open the Kensington Leisure Centre, a new recreation facility which replaces the former building where Prince William and Prince Harry once took swimming lessons.

Kate meets the staff at Family Friends in Kensington

The visit will include watching groups of children play various sports, before the unveiling of a plaque.

All in all, quite a busy day!