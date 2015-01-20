Queen Letizia's signature style color? Bold red

Queen Letizia seems to have found her signature color: bright crimson red. The royal, 42, stepped out again in a bold red ensemble on Monday, on her way to attend a meeting at the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer).

The Queen's signature style stands out on a chilly Madrid day

Letizia, who loves to wear bright colors, wore a wrap coat over black pants, and accessorized with a chic print scarf.

Platform boots and black slacks finish off the look

This comes just days after the Queen attended the Investigation National Awards dressed in a bright red, scalloped-edge suit that exuded strength and confidence.

At that engagement last week the mother of two, who attended with her husband King Felipe VI of Spain, accessorized her chic Felipe Varela suit with diamond and ruby drop earrings and a pair of high heels.

The former journalist's style has developed into one of the world's most-watched. She generally opts for classic elegance in suits and separates, and red is one of her go-to colors whether it be a suit, dress or a cozy scarf.

Just how much does Letizia favor the statement-making hue? Take a look by clicking on the image below:



