Queen Letizia of Spain repeats outfit for ambassador gathering at the Palace

It looked like a scene from Downton Abbey at Spain’s Royal Palace in Madrid on Wednesday — with the women in gowns and the men in morning coats. King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia didn’t disappoint in their attire as well.

The royals welcomed ambassadors to the palace in Madrid © Getty Images

The 42-year-old Queen stood next to her husband as they welcomed foreign ambassadors to their home. She showed off her slender figure in a long, straight skirt with a sequined blouse by one of her favorite designers, Felipe Varela.

Queen Letizia, as usual, looked regal and elegant © Getty Images



The fashionable royal loves to repeat items from her wardrobe, and this time it was not any different. In fact, she wore this exact outfit in 2012 to the same event. Wednesday, however, she chose to wear her hair pulled back instead of down and had a slightly darker lip than three years ago. Letizia accessorized her most recent look with simple earrings.

In 2012 (above), Letizia and Felipe wore the same garments to the same events as Wednesday © Getty Images

According to event organizers, all present were asked to comply with a dress code and to wear their best attire. It seems they all kept on trend and wore black, similar to Letizia. Some of those in attendance were US ambassador James Costos and his husband Michael Smith.

The royals greeted US ambassador James Costos and his husband Michael Smith

© Getty Images



While Letizia loves to wear a wide range of colors — most recently tons of red — she does black superbly. Just a few months ago, she wore a gorgeous Carolina Herrera lace gown for a gala reception with the President of Chile.