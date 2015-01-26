Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia: The week's best royal style

Another week, another great set of looks for our favorite royals. Before heading out on holiday in the Caribbean with Prince William and Prince George, Kate Middleton stepped out in a powder-blue coat from her favorite maternity line Seraphine during a London appearance. The Duchess of Cambridge's daytime look also included a Florrie floral-print dress, black clutch and pumps and her trademark glossy tresses.

Click on the image for the full gallery







Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, turned 50 this week and has never looked better. As we celebrated her evolution of style, the Queen's daughter-in-law and close confidante spent part of her day attending events at a national employment charity and a vision program supported by the Queen. For her birthday look, Sophie paired an elegant collarless pale gray coat over a pale pink dress for a hint of color. Knee high black suede boots and a burgundy leather clutch completed the look.

In Monaco, Princess Grace's great granddaughter Pauline Ducret, 20, and her mother Princess Stephanie (sporting a leather jacket and tall boots) attended the International Monte Carlo Circus Festival. We loved both of the royals looks, from a long white tuxedo-inspired top and jacket paired with tights and chunky black ankle boots, to a navy blue blazer and striped flowy pajama-style trousers.



Style icon Queen Letizia of Spain did not disappoint this week. The royal was spotted again sporting one of her favorite colors, bright crimson red, as she covered up in a elegant trench. For a more formal occasion, the palace's annual Foreign Ambassadors reception, Letizia wore a long, straight skirt with a sequined blouse by one of her favorite designers, Felipe Varela. She wore the same outfit to the same event in 2012.

Click on the image above to see these looks and more from Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.