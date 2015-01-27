​Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene share public kiss

Date night, anyone? Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended their first public engagement as a couple since the birth of their twins in December and shared a very romantic public kiss. The royal couple went to a mass Monday night at the Fête de Sainte-Dévote, which celebrates the patron saint of the Monaco royal family. The pair livened up the evening by sharing a kiss in front of locals in the crowd outside the church.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco shared a kiss at the remembrance service Photo: Getty Images



The royal couple welcomed their first children, Prince Jacques Honoré Rainier and Princess Gabriella Thérèse Marie, in December. The twins are the first royal heirs born in Monaco since the birth of their father in 1958 — and Monaco celebrated their birth with 15 minutes of church bells and 21 cannon shots fired for each twin when the news of their arrival was announced.

Just 10 weeks later, Princess Charlene, who turned 37 on Sunday, was radiating with health and looked slim and chic in a grey wrap coat, a striped scarf and boots. The new mom opted to wear her blonde hair in its signature behind the ear chic crop. Prince Albert, 56, looked smart in a grey suit, paired with a burgundy scarf and slim black coat.

The couple shook hands with locals and took part in traditions related to the day that included helping to set light to a fishing boat, a ritual which started with the reign of Prince Louis II in 1942.

It was the royal couple's first public engagement since they presented their twins in January Photo: Getty Images

The legend says that Christians saved Saint Devote's body and cast it off in a boat to Africa in the hope that she would arrive and receive a Christian burial.

A dove then flew from her mouth and guided the boat to Monaco where it ran aground.The Saint is believed to have helped the principality in times of peril ever since.

The traditional celebration continues Tuesday when the family attends a traditional Mass at the Cathédrale de Monaco followed by a balcony wave from the Palais Princier de Monaco.

We're hoping they bring the twins along so we can catch a glimpse!

Photo: Getty Images