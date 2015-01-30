Prince Charles and Sophie Wessex wound up at hospitals in the same day

Prince Charles and the Countess of Wessex both visited hospitals on Wednesday, but don’t worry — neither are ill.

Charles was on hand to open the Surgical Innovation Centre. While at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, he also visited the Health Innovation Exchange "Pop-Up" Studio. There, the 66-year-old was able to test out some surgery techniques, which looked more like a life-size game of Operation than anything else.

Charles was able to test out some of the equipment Photo: Getty Images

He also learned about the 3D simulated surgery equipment that is used to treat patients internally. Charles was mesmerized by the technology and also watched demonstrations performed by surgical robots. Later that day, he hosted a reception at Clarence House to show support the Limnerslease Project Appeal.

The Prince was enthralled at learning the new techniques Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, in Southampton, Sophie, was busy opening a new cardiac arrest unit that is specially designed for younger patients. The approximately $755,000 for this was raised by Wessex Heartbeat, of which Sophie is the Royal Patron.

Sophie, who recently turned 50, was on hand to meet patients and unveil a plaque. The new ward will focus on 16- to 30-years olds who are receiving treatment and supports 20,000 patients annually.

The Countess of Wessex met with patients from the Southampton unit Photo: Rex

January has proven to be a busy month for Sophie. She spent her birthday carrying out two public engagements with her husband Prince Edward in support of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee trust and the charity Tomorrow’s People.

As for the Duchess of Cornwall, she too was out and about. Camilla was in Newcastle to visit Seven Stories, the National Centre for Children’s books, Maggie’s Centres and the Laing Art Gallery where her portrait was unveiled.