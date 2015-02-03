Norwegian royal family attends funeral of Princess Astrid's husband

Norway's royals paid their respects to Johan Martin Ferner, husband of Princess Astrid, 82, on Monday. Queen Sonja, King Harald V, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and more of the tight-knit family attended the accomplished Norwegian sailor and Olympic medalist's funeral in Oslo.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon attended the funeral on Monday Photo: Getty Images

The celebrated athlete, who passed away at the age of 87 on January 24, was laid to rest in Holmenkollen Chapel surrounded by friends, family and a large number of Norwegian royalty.

Queen Sonja paid her respects Photo: Getty Images

Johan was married to Princess Astrid, the sister of King Harald, for over 54 years and they have five children together. He had an impressive athletic career, including having won a silver medal in the 1952 Summer Olympics.

King Harald released the following statement about his passing: “It is with deep sadness that we have received the news that Johan Martin Ferner has passed away. Our thoughts go to Princess Astrid and her family, who have lost a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather.”

Click on the image below for photos of the royal family honoring Johan:



