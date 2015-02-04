Prince Charles and Camilla enjoy lavish night out

The amount of jewelry was on another level at the British Asian Trust dinner on Tuesday in Whitehall. Prince Charles hosted the affair with wife Camilla, who accessorized her velvet floor-length gown with a diamond necklace in the shape of a serpent that had two rubies as the eyes.

Camilla's diamond serpent necklace is said to be her wedding gift from Charles Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall also wore a matching bracelet as well. Both were said to have been wedding presents from Charles. Camilla didn’t stop there — she also wore large amethyst earrings.

Camilla was a vision in fuschia Photo: Getty Images

Another well-dressed lady at the affair was Lauren Silverman, who attended with partner Simon Cowell. Lauren was stunning in a black gown with one noticeable bracelet and drop earrings. The duo left their son Eric, who will be 1 in February, home while they enjoyed an evening out on the town.

Simon and Lauren left their soon to be 1-year-old son Eric home Photo: Getty Images

Inside, Simon and Lauren chatted with Australian actress Holly Valance and her property developer husband, Nick Candy. Holly was pretty in a peacock blue gown that featured a sequin-encrusted neckline.

Holly stunned in this one-shouldered gown Photo: Getty Images

Holly and Nick were also seen chatting with the Prince. British TV presenter Tasmin Lucia-Khan, who looked exceptionally glamorous in a long chiffon number with a jeweled head dress, also was able to speak with the royal.

Tasmin opted for a more traditional yet stylish look Photo: Getty Images

Tasmin was able to speak with Prince Charles Photo: Getty Images

Guests at the Bollywood-esque affair were entertained by Ella Henderson and standup comedian Romesh Raganathan. The evening raised money for disadvantaged communities in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the UK. It was started by Asian business leaders in 2007 at the encouragement of the future King.

Ella, who won X Factor in the UK, performed for the Prince and Duchess Photo: Getty Images