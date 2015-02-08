Queen Letizia, Princess Madeleine, Queen Maxima: The week’s best royal style

The royal ladies continued to not disappoint with their fashion this week in their respective countries and elsewhere.

Queen Letizia of Spain showed off a new hue by wearing a maroon skirt and matching jacket. She joined husband King Felipe VI at the Gold Medal of Merit in Fine Arts Ceremony in Madrid. She paired the suit with a cream blouse and clutch.

A pregnant Princess Madeleine of Sweden was glowing as she showed off her growing baby bump of her and Chris O’Neill’s second child in Sweden on February 2. The Princess looked elegant in a cream and black gown with lace detailing for a visit to Gävle Castle.

Meanwhile, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex,showed off her sophisticated style during a visit to the Finnish capital of Helsinki with husband Prince Edward. The Countess kept out the winter chill in an all-black ensemble accessorized with a matching bag and knee high boots. The elegant royal completed her look with a patterned scarf for ultimate winter chic.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands may have been the most stylish royal on several occasions. She visited the Topsportcentrum arena in Almere Poort wearing a burgundy top with three-quarter length sleeves paired with a camel colored skirt and clutch that matched her top. Earlier in the week, she turned heads in her bright red cape coat with matching hat.

