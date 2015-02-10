Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George return home after Mustique vacation

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George have landed back home safely after their two week vacation to the Caribbean island of Mustique.

The happy family was able to spend some R&R without any interruption

The royal family looked like any typical family while boarding a British Airways plane on Monday as they prepared to take off from St. Lucia’s airport — a stop before getting back to Kensington Palace.

William, 32, kept it casual for the long flight in a light blue shirt and khakis, and didn’t mind carrying a floral print carryon. Meanwhile, Kate who is 7 months pregnant, toted adorable 18-month-old George up the steps. She also was comfortable in a loose navy shirt and skinny jeans with her hair pulled back.

The family getaway to their favorite vacation spot included lots of rest and relaxation and a celebration for Carole Middleton’s 60th birthday which British actor John Cleese mentioned on Twitter was “small and discreet.”

The royal family took advantage of the pristine beaches and calm surroundings

The couple was also joined by Kate’s father Michael and siblings Pippa, 31, and James, 27. Together, the family spent time enjoying the crystal blue water and enjoying the much needed downtime. This trip will likely be the last before their hands become fuller in April with their second child.

Upon their return, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have several engagements already lined up for the month of February. Kate will visit Hampshire on Thursday and then has a couple more visits planned for the following week.

Her husband will be busy studying for his pilot’s license that will allow him to fly an EC145 T2 aircraft when he joins the East Anglia Air Ambulance Service this summer. In order to achieve this, William requires five months of training, 14 exams and a flight test.

Sorry, the vacation is over!