Kate Middleton wows (and paints) in winter white coat

Another day, another engagement for Kate Middleton. The Duchess, now seven months pregnant, was quite daring to wear a winter white Max Mara coat on Thursday to an engagement that involved painting with Olympic sailor Sir Ben Ainslie in Portsmouth at the Ben Ainslie Racing and the 1851 Trust headquarters.

Kate wowed in the crisp coat as she toured the sailing facility. The Max Mara Studio Villar coat, which is sold out online (of course!) and is not from a maternity line, is turning out to be a royal family favorite this season. Prince William's cousin Princess Eugenie donned the empire-waist belted topper when attending Christmas Day services at Sandringham.

Kate didn't seem to have any fear as the art lover (she majored in art history at St Andrews) took the time to paint and added her own touch to the 1851 Mural, a creative project on the construction site done by local artists and students from six nearby schools.

The happy mom was also overheard saying that she and 18-month-old Prince George spent the previous day painting, and that it is one of the toddler's favorite activities.

At one point, the beloved royal took off her coat to reveal a red and black shift dress with a playful sailboat print from the Somerset by Alice Temperley collection. She finished off the look with a navy clutch from L.K. Bennett and delicate drop earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Sir Ben Ainslie, views a demonstration of a 'power grinder' as she meets members of the local sailing community during a visit to the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 12, 2015 at 6:26am PST





Kate, 33, is no stranger to sailing. She once crewed a yacht on an around-the-world trip during her gap year, and has since been involved in sailing activities and organizations. She is a patron of the 1851 Trust, which helps inspire and engage a new generation through sailing and the marine industry. The Trust is also supported by Ben Ainslie Racing, the team hoping to bring the America's Cup back to where it all began in 1851 — the UK.

After touring the athletic facilities, the Duchess and Sir Ben are heading to a reception at the Spinnaker Tower where they will meet community leaders and local ambassadors.

Quite a busy week for the royal, who only just returned from vacation.