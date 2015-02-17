Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia, Countess of Wessex: the week's best royal style

Winter white, ruby red and always reliable black topped this week’s color scheme for royal style. Across Europe, all the royals stepped up their game for their outings.

Kate Middleton stepped out in an elegant white coat from Max Mara for an engagement with Sir Ben Ainslie in Portsmouth. Duchess Kate, due with her second child in April, daringly kept the coat on while she painted a mural. The coat, which is not from a maternity line, may also be recognizable as Princess Eugenie wore it over the holidays.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex wore a LBD as she joined her husband Prince Edward and mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth to host a reception at Buckingham Palace. The event was for The Patronages and Affiliations of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Spring came early for the Queen as she dressed up in a colorful floral ensemble that she accessorized with sparkling brooches and a patent leather handbag.

In Spain,Queen Letiziawore a striking Felipe Varela red dress to match the wine as she and King Felipe VI visited the Freixenet Cellars. The royal wore her hair in a sleek updo. Earlier in the week, she opted for a Boss pant suit paired with her Carolina Herrera fuchsia pink silk blouse (one of her favorite looks!) to attend the National Paraplegics Hospital’s 40 th anniversary celebration.

Meanwhile, Princess Claire of Belgium wore a navy coat with a fur collar to keep out the winter chill. She added a wide brimmed fedora hat, a brown clutch and knee high boots. Queen Mathilde also looked elegant in a gray-toned ensemble with a matching hat.

Princesses Mary and Marie of Denmark both took to the slopes in style in Switzerland. Mary skied with her family in Verbier while Marie brought hers to Col-de-Bretaye.

