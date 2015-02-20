Royal fashion: Queen Letizia of Spain's fancy stripes

Who says winter fashion has to be dull and dreary? Queen Letizia once again proved that the chilly season is as good as any other for style as she wore a fitted striped top and full, high-waisted skirt on Thursday.

Photo: Getty Images

The Spanish royal, 42, invoked the sweet glamour of Audrey Hepburn in a fashionable black and white ensemble while attending the inauguration of the "The First Picasso'" exhibition at the Museo de Belas Artes A Coruna in Spain with her husband, King Felipe VI.

Photo: Getty Images

Letizia topped off her outfit with dangling earrings and a flower-patterned maroon clutch by Uterque. Her hair was swept back in a tousled updo, and she wore a berry pink lipstick, which helped to keep the balance between flirty feminine and sophisticated.

Photo: Getty Images

Letizia is known for her minimal chic fashion and is no stranger to the bold look of simple black and white. She has previously been spotted in pantsuits and sheath dresses in the contrasting colors and generally adds a pop of color in the form of a bright red or pink lipstick.

Photos: Getty Images

Black, white, red or whichever color — we're a fan!