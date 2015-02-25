Duchess Camilla shows off her signature plaid style — and love of animals

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, not only showed off her affection for dogs, but also her love of plaid. The royal donned a deep purple plaid dress while visiting the Dents Fine Accessories factory on Tuesday in Warminster, England, where she presented a long service certificate and special doggy cake to Ruby the rescue dog.

Camilla fed a pup a doggy cake while visiting the Dents Fine Accessories factory Photo: Getty Images

Camilla paired her look with black boots, matching gloves, simple pearl earrings and a reptile skin clutch. Her best accessory, however, may have just been her beaming smile as she presented the treat to the eager pup.

The Duchess paired her plaid ensemble with simple accessories Photo: Getty Images

Prince Charles' wife made another appearance that day at Community First's new offices at the Beacon Business Centre, where she was given a birdhouse and chatted with students.

Camilla received a birdhouse while making an appearance as the Patron of Community First Photo: Getty Images

This is the second time in the past month that The Duchess has shown off her traditional British style. On February 5, she wore a festive plaid ensemble while touring the Art Worker's Guild, an organization dedicated to distinguished craftspeople, artists and designers in London.

Earlier this month Camilla wore a plaid outfit while out with husband Prince Charles Photo: Getty Images

The 67-year-old wore a velvet-trimmed plaid skirt and matching jacket that featured ruffles at the cuff. She accessorized with earrings, a link bracelet and black boots to fend off the chilly British weather.

Much like Kate Middleton, Camilla seems to be creating a signature style!