Injured Queen Mathilde of Belgium tends to royal duties in crutches

Nothing stands in the way between Queen Mathilde and her royal duties! Despite suffering a fall and hurting her knee, the Belgium royal followed through with a scheduled engagement on Wednesday while using crutches.

Hopping alongside husband King Philippe, Mathilde proved that she could make an injury look fashionable. She wore a lovely orange-and-black block-color pencil dress, but skipped the heels and opted for black flats to go along with her crutches. She kept her hair elegantly simple with a bun and accessorized with orange drop earrings.

Making sure she made a royal arrival for a meeting at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Mathilde's husband of 16 years placed a protective hand around her arm. The 42-year-old Queen showed no sign of discomfort as she greeted Martin Schulz, president of the European Parliament, and Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission.

Mathilde, who will not need an operation, even passed her crutches off to an aide to pose for a photo with the help of her husband to keep her upright.

The royal palace declined to comment much about the Queen's accident, only confirming that Mathilde had sustained a knee injury during a fall. The accident seems to have happened earlier this week as she was not pictured wearing the brace during a meeting with Ertharin Cousin, director of the United Nations World Food Program, on Monday. She will have a brace for several weeks, but in the meantime will attend her pre-scheduled engagements.

Here's wishing the royal a speedy recovery!