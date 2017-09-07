Kate Middleton's best maternity style during second pregnancy

The Duchess made her first appearance on October 21 since announcing her second pregnancy and suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum during her first trimester. She stepped out in a grey Alexander McQueen dress and matching fascinator. Photo: Getty Images
Kate made not one, but two appearances on her first day out since announcing her second pregnancy. She donned a light blue Jenny Packham gown as her first official red carpet look on October 21. Photo: Getty Images
Prince William's wife showed off her risque side in this black cut out Temperley London dress as she attended Action On Addiction event on October 23. Photo: Getty Images
Kate looked stylish even when she bundled up in a black Alexander McQueen coat with a matching hat by Jane Corbett at a Remembrance Sunday ceremony on November 9. Photo: Getty Images
Kate shows off her growing baby bump at the Royal Variety Performance on November 13 in London in this Diane von Furstenberg lace gown with quarter-length sleeves. Photo: Getty Images
The mom-to-be looked regal in red as she stepped out on November 25 to attend a charity event in Norwich, England. Photo: Getty Images
Just one hour after arriving in New York City, Prince William's wife stepped out in a Beulah lace dress, black Stuart Weitzman heels and a Mulberry clutch to attend a private event for the American Friends of The Royal Foundation on December 7. Photo: Getty Images
Kate looked effortlessly chic this dotted peplum Hobbs top paired with a Jenny Packham skirt and heels by Jimmy Choo at the Wellbeing in Schools Award ceremony on November 19. Photo: Getty Images
During her official visit to New York City in December, Kate donned a number of stylish looks including this black Goat coat with Corneila James Imogen merino wool gloves on December 8. Photo: Getty Images
The mother of Prince George recycled a Jenny Packham gown to wear to the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner in New York City on December 9. Photo: Getty Images
Kate glowed on a rainy day in New York City in a pink Mulberry coat while she visited the September 11 Memorial on December 9. Photo: Getty Images
Even her casual looks are fashionable. The Duchess of Cambridge checked out a Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center on December 8 wearing a Tory Burch coat over J.Crew Toothpick black jeans. Photo: Getty Images
No ugly Christmas sweaters for this royal family member. She stepped out in a stylish tweed coat for Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge has worn a number of blue coats throughout her pregnancy like this Matthew Williamson one on November 8, making some believe she's hinting at the baby's gender. Photo: Getty Images
Keeping everyone guessing about the gender of baby no. 2, Kate donned a blue and pink dress from Madderson London on January 15 as she arrived at Barlby Primary School. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her baby bump in a chocolate shirtdress by Hobbs at an event hosted by The Fostering Network on January 16. Photo: Getty Images
With just a few months left in her pregnancy, Kate looked lovely in a white Max Mara coat, navy L.K. Bennett clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps while visiting the 1851 Trust for sailing in Portsmouth on February 12. Photo: Getty Images
Really showing off her bump, Kate wore a figure-hugging Seraphine dress as she visited Cape Hill Children's Centre on February 18. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge glowed in teal while at the Emma Bridgewater Factory on February 18 in Stoke on Trent, England. Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton visited the set of "Downton Abbey" at Ealing Studios on March 12 looking radiant in a cream Jojo Maman Bebe coat. Photo: Getty Images
Shunning the tradition of wearing green Kate for a brown Catherine Walker coat at the annual St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17. Photo: Getty Images
With a little over a month left in her pregnancy Kate visited the Brookhill Children's Center in Woolwich on March 18 in a $63 black-and-white polka-dot dress from ASOS maternity. Photo: Getty Images
For her final engagement at the Stephen Lawrence Center on March 27 Kate recycled her bold fuchsia coat by British brand Mulberry. Photo: Getty Images
