Pregnant Kate Middleton celebrates luxury hotel close to royal family's heart

Less than a couple of months before her 4th wedding anniversary, Kate Middleton visited the The Goring Hotel, where she spent her last night before marrying Prince William in 2011.

Kate stayed at The Goring Hotel the night before her wedding in 2011 Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the famous hotel to take part in their 105th birthday celebrations. At almost 8 months pregnant, Kate showed off her growing baby bump in a floral dress from Erdem. She paired the $1,500 frock from the label's Resort 2013 collection with Alexander McQueen navy pumps and a matching LK Bennett clutch.

The designer seems to be a favorite of the royal. She first wore the dress in 2011 during her and William's tour of North America following their wedding. And she even wore another geometric black print dress from the line while pregnant with Prince George.

The Duchess donned an Erdem dress during her first pregnancy Photo: Getty Images

Not part of an official engagement, the 33-year-old attended the event without her husband, who is currently on an official tour in Asia, after being privately invited by the hotel. The Goring Hotel closed for a "designer renovation" in January for the major anniversary before reopening a month later. It was the first time in the prestigious hotel's history that it ever closed, after staying open throughout both World Wars.

The Goring Hotel celebrated their 150th anniversary on Monday Photo: Getty Images

The hotel has a special place in Kate's heart since she and her family stayed there the night before her 2011 royal wedding. The world got its first glimpse of the Duchess' historic Alexander McQueen wedding dress as she left the hotel on her big day where the wedding party stayed in the fifth-floor, five-bedroom apartments.

The world first got a glimpse of Kate's wedding dress when she left her hotel Photo: Getty Images

The Middletons all stayed at the famous hotel the night before Kate and William's wedding Photo: Getty Images

Other royals to have stayed in the hotel include the Queen Mother and Queen Mary, while Queen Elizabeth also took advantage of The Goring's superior pastry chefs for Prince Charles' christening cake.