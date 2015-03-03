Prince William: Prince George would 'envy' my meeting with Paddington Bear

Prince William may be far away from home, but he got to see a familiar face while in China: Paddington Bear!

The Duke of Cambridge met the furry character while attending the premiere of the film in Shanghai, China. The two famous Brits shook hands (and paw) causing William to reveal that he is a big fan and even joke that his son Prince George would envy him.

The Duke joked that his son Prince George would be jealous Photos: Getty Images

The prince is currently on a tour of China and saw more than one reminder of home. William took time on Tuesday to admire the David Bailey Portrait of the Queen as he visited the GREAT British Festival of Creativity in Shanghai. He is the most senior royal to visit China since the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited in 1986.

The Queen always keeps a watchful eye Photo: Getty Images

While at the festival, the 32-year-old also met with paraplegic Sophie Morgan, who showed the Prince how she could walk using a Rex Robot and William also took a spin on a Brompton Bicycle. And continuing to show off his sporty side, the future king of England kicked around some soccer balls at the Premier Skills Football Event.

Showing off his soccer skills, Prince William kicked the ball around Photo: Getty Images

Still to come for the royal, who is on day seven of his official tour of Asia, is a trip to the Yunnan province where 250 wild Asian elephants still roam free. He's already visited the Forbidden City and the British Ambassador's official residence in Beijing and spent four days in Japan checking out various cultural spots throughout the country.

While on his tour of China, the Duke visited the Forbidden City Photo: Getty Images

His pregnant wife, Kate Middleton, stayed behind in England, where she attended the Goring Hotel's 150th anniversary party, showing off her growing baby bump.