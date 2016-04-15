Kate Middleton and more royals go wild with animals

Everyone from princes to queens have interacted with some of the world's most interesting creatures. Let's take a look at some royals going wild!
Feeding time! Kate Middleton fed a baby rhinoceros during a visit to the Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation at Kaziranga National Park during her royal tour of India. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall got up close and personal with a tuatara during their visit to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary in Dunedin, New Zealand on November 5, 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
During their 2010 trip to Botswana Prince William and Prince Harry got better acquianted with a cheetah at the Mokolodi Education Centre.<br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge made friends with a Koala at Taronga Zoo on Sydney during a royal tour on April 20, 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles holds an Ecuadorian stream tree frog in honor of the Prince's support of conservation and environmental campaigns during a WWF-UK Green Ambassadors Summit attended by school children at Highgrove House on July 5, 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Queensland premier Anna Bligh look at koalas during a visit to a wildlife park in Brisbane on October 24, 2011. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A staff member of the Bonorong Wildlife Park introduces a koala to Denmark's Crown Princess Mary and her husband Prince Frederik, holding their one-year-old son Christian as they visit the park located on the outskirts of Hobart in November 2006. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Emmanuel, Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium visit Sealife and feed penguins on July 12, 2014 in Blankenberge, Belgium.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Slightly different than giving Princess Charlotte her bottle, no doubt! During his royal tour of India, Prince William fed a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation at Kaziranga National Park. <br> Photo: WireImage
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall handles an injured kiwi bird with Senior Lecturer Kerri Morgan during a visit to the Wildbase wildlife hospital at Massey University on November 15, 2012 in Palmerston North, New Zealand. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla met a giant tortoises during a tour of the Darwin Research Station on Santa Cruz Island on March 16, 2009 in Galapagos, Ecuador.<br> Photo: Getty Images
During a royal tour of Asia Prince William met with Ran Ran, a 13-year-old rescued female Asian elephant and fed her multiple carrots. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Victoria of Sweden gets close to a koala while visiting Healesville Wildlife Sanctuary on March 14, 2005 in Melbourne, Australia.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Alexandra holds a hedgehog at a wildlife hospital In Buckinghamshire in 1991.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles crouching down to get a better view of the gentoo penguins on Sea Lion Island In The Falkland Isles in 1999.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Anne of Britain pet a cheetah when she toured the Kenya Wildlife Service in Nairobi in 2004. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Stephanie of Monaco poses with an elephant during a press conference to launch the 39th International Circus Festival on January 13, 2015 in Monaco.<br> Photo: Getty Images
