Queen Mathilde, on crutches, meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
Not even an injured knee could keep Queen Mathilde from having the honor of meeting Pope Francis. Just a little over a week after attending a meeting at the EU Parliament on crutches, the 42-year-old ventured to the Vatican with husband King Philippe to have a private audience with His Holiness on Monday.
Clearly still suffering from her injury, the Queen arrived in a wheelchair before transitioning over to crutches for the remainder of her visit.
The fashionable royal looked elegant in a cream knee-length dress with a matching coat and nude pointed flats. Out of respect for the holy nature of their settings, she kept her head covered with a white lace veil.
During their visit, the Pope exchanged a series of gifts with the royal couple and gave them each a rosary. Both the King and Queen appeared delighted at the meeting, having warm smiles throughout. But despite her obvious joy, Mathilde was also in obvious discomfort, needing help to stand and walk.
This is the third public engagement the Belgium royal has made on crutches, the first being on February 25. The royal palace declined to comment much about the Queen's accident, only confirming that Mathilde had sustained a knee injury during a fall.
The accident seems to have happened in late February as she was not pictured wearing the brace during a meeting with Ertharin Cousin, director of the United Nations World Food Program, on February 23. She will have a brace for several weeks, but in the meantime will attend her pre-scheduled engagements.