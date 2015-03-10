Pregnant Kate Middleton to attend St. Patrick's Day parade

Just weeks before she is due to give birth, Kate Middleton will attend the St. Patrick's Day parade at Mons Barracks, Aldershot, home to 1st Battalion Irish Guards on March 17.

The pregnant royal will be joined by her husband Prince William, who is attending in his capacity as the colonel of the regiment. Kate will stick to a tradition started in 1901 by Queen Alexandra, the wife of Edward VII, and hand out shamrocks to guardsmen.

Kate wore emerald green at last year's St. Patrick's Day event Photo: Getty Images





Will and Kate at last year's festivities Photo: Getty Images

The longest serving guardsmen will then be able to toast the royal couple and thank them for their shamrocks. And as a dog owner herself, the Duchess may pet Domhnall, the Irish wolfhound and official mascot of the Irish Guards.

Kate spotted petting the Irish Guards' mascot Photo: Getty Images

In the final weeks of her pregnancy, many await to see how she will dress her growing baby bump. She donned a pale pink Alexander McQueen coat Monday for the Commonwealth Day service, which she attended with William, Prince Charles, Camilla and the Queen.

The pregnant Duchess showed off her growing baby bump on Monday Photo: Getty Images

Due to give birth in April, Kate is set to go on maternity leave shortly, making this one of her final engagements. But prior to attending the St. Patrick's Day events she will visit Margate, Kent on Wednesday to see the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery and the special exhibit titled Self: Image and Identity and meet artists whose works are on display in the exhibition. The following day, Kate is due at Ealing Studio to meet with the cast of her favorite show, Downton Abbey.