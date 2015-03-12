Prince Charles praises Camilla for her charm and charisma

Rarely one to speak about his personal life, Prince Charles opened up in a new interview about his wife Camilla. This candor comes just before the royal couple is set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Camilla and Charles will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary next month Photo: Getty Images

During an interview with CNN's Max Foster, the future king of England was asked about how the Duchess of Cornwall has defined "her own public role" and if it was a challenge. Speaking from his Birkhall home next to the Queen's Balmoral estate, Charles said, "You can imagine it is a real, real challenge. But she's, I think, been brilliant in the way she's tackled these things."

The royal couple can often be seen attending events together Photo: Getty Images

The pair, who married in 2005, can often be seen smiling at events together as they support each other. And Camilla has even attended may events on her own, wooing the crowds with her warm nature. When asked about this "powerful" charm and humor, Charles replied that his wife is "perhaps a bit more relaxed when it's slightly more private or when you're meeting people without being totally surrounded all the time by the dreaded camera."

Charles and Camilla in 1970 after a polo match Photo: Getty Images

The couple met at a polo match in 1970, but went their separate ways when Charles was called away on naval duties overseas. He didn't ask Camilla to wait for him, and she went on to marry and have two children with Andrew Parker Bowles. They finally reunited after both of their marriages had come to an end.