Pregnant Kate Middleton, Prince Harry join other royals for war service

It was truly a royal affair as the British monarchy stepped out on Friday at St. Paul's Cathedral for a service marking the end of combat operations in Afghanistan. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Prince Philip and the Queen all paid tribute to those who served during the conflict.

Photo: Getty Images

At eight months pregnant, the Duchess made yet another appearance in her final days before going on maternity leave. She wore a Beluah London navy Chiara Wool coat and matching hat. She paired it with blue earrings that resembled her stunning sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

And it wouldn't truly be a royal event without the appearance of Prince Charles and wife Camilla. The Duchess of Cornwall joined the rest of the family wearing an emerald green coat, black boots and matching hat.

Even Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and the Queen's cousin — the Duke of Gloucester — came out for the important service to honor members of the armed forces past and present who served in Afghanistan during the 13-year war. This includes Prince Harry who went on two tours in the country.

Kate has been busy in the weeks leading up to the arrival of baby number two and especially this week. This past Monday, the mom of Prince George, arrived to the Commonwealth Day Service in a pale pink coat. On Wednesday, she made her way to the seaside town of Margata, and Thursday, she visited the set of Downton Abbey for a behind-the-scenes tour.

The Duchess is also expected at the St. Patrick's Day parade next week marking one of her final engagements before going on maternity leave.