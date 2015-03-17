Pregnant Kate Middleton hands out shamrocks at St. Patrick's Day parade

Just weeks before she is due to give birth, Kate Middleton attended the St. Patrick's Day parade at Mons Barracks, Aldershot, home to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards on Tuesday. Seemingly her final engagement before going on maternity leave, the pregnant Duchess was joined by her husband Prince William, who is attending in his capacity as the colonel of the regiment.

Kate, who has attended with William for the past three years, stuck to a tradition started in 1901 by Queen Alexandra, the wife of Edward VII, and handed out shamrocks to guardsmen. Going against tradition, Kate donned a brown Catherine Walker coat as opposed to the customory green. She paired the stylish coat with a hat by Lock & Co and, of course, a gold shamrock broach that once belonged to Queen Alexandra.

The royal couple was first taken to the officers' mess for a private visit and greeted by 200 guardsmen. They also viewed the annual St. Patrick's Day parade and even presented the Irish Guards' official mascot, an Irish wolfhound, a shamrock. Will and Kate, who hold the Irish title of Baron and Lady Carrickfergus, also enjoyed a private luncheon with the officers after the march.

Kate, who is already the mother to Prince George, has been keeping busy in the final weeks of her pregnancy making several appearances including a visit to the set of Downton Abbeyand the seaside town of Margate.

