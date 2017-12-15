Kate Middleton maternity style: A look at some of her favorite labels

When <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> is pregnant, the British royal still loves to wear the world's most stylish labels, from runway favorites like Alexander McQueen to maternity brands such as Séraphine. The Duchess of Cambridge proves that expectant moms can be fashionable both early on in their pregnancies and when they're sporting their exciting new accessory — a growing baby bump. Want to know Duchess Kate's style secrets? Scroll through for a look at her go-to brands. <b>ALEXANDER MCQUEEN</B> One designer that Kate relies on for the biggest moments in her life is Alexander McQueen. She made history in a stunning white lace wedding dress by the fashion house when she married Prince William and wore Sarah Burton’s designs numerous times while pregnant with both George and Charlotte. Photos: Getty Images
<B>GOAT</B> We spotted the Duchess of Cambridge wearing GOAT while pregnant with Prince George, and it continues to be a go-to label through pregnancy #3! Here's Kate early in her third pregnancy stepping out in a burgundy dress with shoulder buttons by the brand.
<b>JENNY PACKHAM</B> When Kate needs the perfect gown to attend one of her many galas, she relies on Jenny Packham to perfectly cover her baby bump. Not only does the Duchess turn to the designer for her elegant dresses, she also wore a more casual blue and white polka dot frock to introduce a newborn Prince George to the world. Photos: Getty Images
<b>HOBBS</B> Kate has often chosen Hobbs coats and dresses. The accessible label, which has off-the-rack dresses starting at around $150, offers the perfect sophisticated edge to Kate’s best accessory — her bump. Photo: Getty Images
<B>MULBERRY</B> Kate has been a longtime fan of the British label, even wearing the brand pre-Duchess days. Becoming an official royal – or being pregnant! – hasn’t stopped her from wearing her fave. Her Mulberry looks, like this mint-green coat with statement buttons, are always picture perfect. Photos: Getty Images
<b>SÉRAPHINE</B> Seraphine is another fashion brand that has helped make the soon-to-be mom-of-three one of the most stylish pregnant women around. The maternity clothes are perfect for the Duchess, who wants to remain comfortable while still being her super-chic self. Photos: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved