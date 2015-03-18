Queen Elizabeth enchanted by a corgi up for adoption

Could someone new be moving into Buckingham Palace? No, it's not another royal, but Queen Elizabeth was eyeing a corgi up for adoption while at the opening of the new Mary Tealby dog kennels at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London on Tuesday.

The Queen had her eye on an adorable corgi Tuesday Photo: Getty Images

Along with Prince Philip, the Queen took notice of a 12-year-old named Beama who arrived at the south London kennels last week after his elderly owner went into a home and could no longer take care of him. British television presenter Paul O'Grady, who was present at the event, commented on him being a "big boy." A fan of the breed herself, her Royal Highness replied, "Yes, well corgis can get quite big."

Still intrigued by the pup, the Queen commented on the dog's fascination with the reporters and cameras. "He's quite interested in them," she said. "I think he's a bit starstruck," Paul joked.

Queen Elizabeth corgis are taken for a walk as they pass President Barack Obama's car at Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images

The Queen currently has two corgis of her own, Willow and Holly, who starred with her in a James Bond sketch at the opening of the London Olympic Games in 2012. But, unfortunately for this rescue pup, the royal has her hands full with four dogs already including two dorgis (dachshund-corgi crossbreeds) named Candy and Vulcan.

"You are not tempted to take a corgi home?" one of the animal charity's ambassadors asked the monarch during the visit. "Not at the moment," the Queen replied.

The Queen greeted staff and volunteers at the shelter Photo: Getty Images

Prince Philip joined the Queen for her visit Photo: Getty Images

The Queen was visiting to officially open the home's new Mary Tealby Kennels and unveil a plaque and was given a canine guard of honor before meeting staff, volunteers and ambassadors of the shelter.