Queen Maxima recycles her inauguration gown during visit to Denmark

Two years later, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked equally as beautiful in her royal blue custom-made gown she wore for the investiture of her husband King Willem-Alexander in April 2013. This time, she wore the gown by Dutch designer Jan Taminiau to a state banquet in Denmark on Tuesday.

Queen Maxima made an entrance on the arm of Prince Henrik Photo: Rex

Queen Margrethe and Maxima kicked off the festivities with a toast Photo: Rex

Once again, she chose to accessorize her gown with the striking sapphire tiara that had been given to her by her mother-in-law Princess Beatrix. The tiara was made by Parisian jeweler Mellerio and has an impressive 655 diamonds set in platinum with 33 Kashmir sapphires that are situated along the bottom of the diadem.

In April 2013, Maxima wore the same royal blue gown to King Willem-Alexander's inauguration Photo: Getty Images

The Dutch royals were in good spirits as they joined Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. Also in attendance were Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary in a stunning long white gown. Frederik’s younger brother Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie, who chose a light blue dress with a peplum bodice, toasted with the others before the party got underway.

Crown Princess Mary made her way into the banquet with husband Crown Prince Frederik Photo: Rex

Princess Marie stunned in a peplum gown Photo: Rex

Maxima and Willem-Alexander’s friendship with Mary and Frederik goes back some time. The Crown Princess was seen giving Maxima a welcoming embrace as soon as she stepped off the plane earlier on Tuesday. Maxima and her husband also enjoyed a lunch with the Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt at the Palace and then attended a conference at Aalborg University before getting decked for Tuesday evening’s banquet. The purpose of the trip is so the Dutch royals can “strengthen the already excellent relations between Denmark and the Netherlands,” with an aim to reinforce the two countries’ existing economic and social cooperation.

Looking equally stylish, Princess Mary and Queen Maxima visited a school on Wednesday Photo: Getty Images

The ladies certainly strengthened their status as fashionable royals as well!