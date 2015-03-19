The fabulous life of a royal baby: lavish vacations, thousands of gifts and more

Even before Prince George was born he was living the life of a king. His mom Kate Middleton was still donning designer duds and taking lavish vacations well into her final months of pregnancy.

Pregnant Kate Middleton months before giving birth to Prince George Photo: Getty Images

When the little prince finally made his grand entrance into the world on July 22, 2013, he was already getting the royal treatment. Within the first days of his life, members of the press greeted him and he had his photograph splashed all over the world. Not to mention, one the first people to hold him was the future king of England and dad, Prince William.

Prince George made a grand entrance into the world Photo: Getty Images

And like any newborn, George had to head home from the hospital. But his home just happens to be Kensington Palace. As the little royal grew, he took his first steps, had his first photo shoot, and got to experience things most never will in their lifetime.

The royal baby's playground is a high-end polo match Photo: Getty Images

From vacations in high-end spots like Mustique to receiving thousands of gifts and owning one-of-a-kind antiques, this royal baby is living a fabulous life even before his second birthday.

Little George didn't even open his eyes for his first photo shoot Photo: Getty Images

And with the arrival of baby no. 2 just around the corner, we rounded up all of these lavish details to know what's in store for the next little prince or princess.

