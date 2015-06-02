New details given about Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist's wedding

The excitement is mounting as Prince Carl Philip of Sweden is under three months away from marrying his love Sofia Hellqvist. The couple has been gearing up for their royal wedding which has been set for June 13. Now, the Swedish royal palace has revealed more details of the celebration.

At 4:30 pm on the Saturday, the ceremony will take place in the royal chapel of the palace in Stockholm. After the church ceremony, Carl Philip and Sofia will make their first public appearance as newlyweds, traveling in procession by horse and carriage.

Sofia and Prince Carl Philip will marry in the palace's royal chapel Photo: Getty Images

Similar to Princess Madeleine's wedding in 2013, there will be much hoopla surrounding the royal parade. The bride and groom will most likely be driven around in the same barouche that Madeleine had for her big day and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia used for their 1976 nuptials.

Carl Philip and Sofia will leave the palace and be taken around the city, driving past Slottsbacken, Skeppsbron, Slottskajen, Norrbro, Regeringsgatan, Hamngatan, Nybroplan, Nybrokajen, Hovslagargatan among other places. Troops from the Army, Air Force and Navy will be positioned along the route.

The couple will be driven around the city in a horse-drawn carriage after the ceremony Photo: Getty Images

The newlyweds will then return back to Logården, a garden in the royal palace, where they will be greeted by a salute of 21 shots from Skeppsholmen. Carl Philip and Sofia will join their guests for a lavish dinner in the palace's White Sea Hall, followed by dancing in Karl XI's Gallery.

While Saturday is the main event, the wedding celebrations will start on Friday with a private dinner for invited guests. Carl Philip's parents will host all of the weekend festivities.





In 2013 Chris O'Neill and Princess Madeleine also chose to marry in June Photo: Getty Images

When Madeleine wed her American businessman love Chris O'Neill, no fewer than 350 guests were invited. Similarly, hundreds of guests are expected to flock to Sweden for the country's upcoming royal wedding in June.

The month is a popular one for members of the royal family. Madeline got married on June 8, while her older sister Crown Princess Victoria said "I do" on June 19, 2010.