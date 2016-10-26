Prince Charles and Camilla meet with President Obama after bowling trip

It was the ultimate meeting of powers on Thursday as President Barack Obama met with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. But the President joked Americans like the royal family more than their own politicians.

Sitting in the Oval Office, President Obama told the Prince, "I think it's fair to say that the American people are quite fond of the royal family." Flattered, Charles replied that was "awfully nice to know." Obama added, "They like them much better than they like their own politicians." Attempting to push the lighthearted matter aside the Prince said, "I don't believe that" before moving on to discuss his visit the day before to Mount Vernon.

This meeting comes almost four years after their last meeting when Charles flew to America a few days after the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.This time his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, attended and Vice President Joe Biden also joined.

He may have hit a home run with the President, but earlier in the day Prince Charles was hoping for a strike as the British royal took to the bowling alley during a tour of an Armed Forces retirement home. Luckily, the ball didn't roll into the gutter but the 66-year-old heir to the British throne was reportedly not too happy with his score, pulling a funny face as the pins fell.

Charles was visiting an Armed Forces retirement home in the American equivalent of the Royal Chelsea Hotel, with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who let Charles enjoy the bowling fun while she stayed back and watched.





At the home, Charles and Camilla met with veterans, who showed the British royals the gym and their art room. Set on the grounds of President Abraham Lincoln's cottage, the pair were later met by Erin Carlson Mast, who is in charge of maintaining the centuries-old property.

It was here that Lincoln dreamed up the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States, and also where he spent much of the American Civil War.

Mrs. Mast gifted the pair with a book called Lincoln's Sanctuary for Charles, and another called What Do You Do With An Idea for his grandson, Prince George.





Their trip comes the day after they began their U.S. tour. On Wednesday, they toured two of America's greatest memorials — the Lincoln Memorial and the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial — in Washington D.C., where they were given an extra warm welcome by a crowd of tourists.

One group of tourists who were delighted to see Charles and Camilla were students from the state of Virginia. Joan Darby, who brought her U.S. history class to the Dr. King Memorial said they were thrilled to meet the future King.

"To come here and have such a joyful event was just really incredible luck on our part," she said.

