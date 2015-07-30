Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's funniest moments captured on camera

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall? More like Camilla, Duchess of Having a Laugh and Not Taking It All Too Seriously. Prince Charles' other half has always been a good sport when it comes to being in front of a camera.

Camilla gets up close with some mini donkeys in Kentucky Photo: Getty Images

Since marrying her love in 2005, Camilla has shown she most definitely knows how to have a good time. Whether she's traveling around the world with Charles on royal tours or making the rounds in the U.K., the 67-year-old seems to get a real kick out of taking part in lighthearted public events. She's even had full-on laugh attacks while out with Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

