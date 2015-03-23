Queen Rania of Jordan hosts sweet luncheon for elderly moms

Queen Rania of Jordan certainly made a few moms' day on Saturday. The stylish royal, 44, honored elderly mothers on Jordan's Mother's Day, which fell on March 21, with a sweet luncheon in the city of Amman.

Rania, who is quite involved in charitable organizations and humanitarian work, took time out of her busy schedule to spend a day with a few lucky older women, who were each picked up in a private car for the lavish meal.

The sophisticated queen got the idea for the event after several past visits to nursing homes, where residents expressed their wish for a day out. Rania was certainly listening!

Queen Rania threw a special luncheon for elderly moms

Rania, who wore a chic monochrome dress and jacket, kissed and embraced each of her visitors, before they sat down at a table laid out with traditional food.

Queen Rania of Jordan has four children with King Abdullah II

In photos and a video released by the royal palace, Rania's usual grace easily shines through. King Abdullah II's wife was seen chatting with the excited moms in depth, and made sure that her elderly guests felt completely at ease.

Rania herself paid tribute to her own mother Ilham Yassin with a heartwarming photo on Instagran. The beautiful royal fittingly captioned the image with a sweet note: "A mother can take the place of anyone, but no one can take her place. Happy Mother's Day mama. #Mothersday #Love," she wrote.

لا مثيل لك يا أمي، كل عام وأنت بألف خير #عيد_الام #حب A mother can take the place of anyone, but no one can take her place. Happy Mother's Day mama #Mothersday #Love A photo posted by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) on Mar 21, 2015 at 1:36am PDT

Rania knows quite a thing or two about being a mom. The esteemed royal has four children with King Abdullah II: two sons and two daughters, ranging in age from 10 to 20 years old.