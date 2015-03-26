South Korea's president commends Swedish royals on their parenting style

It's always appreciated when parents are complimented by other parents about how they raise their children. It must feel even better when it comes from high ranking officials. As Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel enjoy their final day on a four-day trip to South Korea, the royals have been praised for their parenting style.

As the two visited the presidential palace in central Seoul, South Korean President Park Geun-hye made the remarks regarding their young 3-year-old daughter, Princess Estelle. She said on Tuesday, "I hear you have both spent time at home with the little Princess Estelle after she was born and that sets an example."





Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and South Korean President Park Geun-hye meet for the first time Photo: Getty Images



The President also added: "I know that you take a great interest in social welfare questions, women's issues and childcare. And Sweden is ranked as the world's leaders in family issues and equality."

The comments came as Victoria and Daniel traveled to the country to boost bilateral cooperation between Sweden and South Korea and to discuss issues of mutual interest including health care, welfare, gender equality and the economy.





Prince Daniel joined his wife and the President for a picture Photo: Getty Images



The royal couple also held meetings with Prime Minister Lee Wan-koo and made no delay in carrying out their first engagements on Monday. They traveled to Panmunjom, the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea. The zone is a strip of land that was established at the end of the Korean War to separate North and South Koreaand act as a buffer area.





The royal couple met Swedish delegates who are stationed at the demilitarized zone Photo: Getty Images



On Wednesday, the royal couple were set to visit Seoul's University for Foreign Studies to donate Swedish books. They were also going to open an exhibition in the memory of Swedish children's author Astrid Lindgren at the Seoul Library.

It's not the first trip to the Asian country for Swedish royals. Victoria's father King Carl Gustaf XVI and his wife Queen Silvia traveled to South Korea in 2012, and Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip, visited only several months ago for a conference on environmentalism.