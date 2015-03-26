The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike glam up for rare date night

Zara Tindall joined her husband Mike Tindall and enjoyed a rare night out together on Wednesday. The couple glammed up to attend the England rugby team's Six Nations 2015 review dinner at Annabel's in London.

Former England rugby star Mike looked smart in a classic black tuxedo and wrapped his arm around his wife as they arrived at the event. Zara looked equally glamorous, covering up her black dress with an embellished coat.

Zara Tindall joined her husband Mike Tindall for the Six Nations dinner Photo: Getty Images

The dinner was held to celebrate the Six Nations 2015 rugby tournament, which came to a close on Saturday. The duo joined other rugby players including Mike's former team-mate Matt Dawson for the evening at the prestigious private members club.

Their outing comes just days after Zara revealed that their plans for baby number two have been put on hold until after the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The 33-year-old, who welcomed her first child Mia in January 2014, said that she hopes to qualify for the British equestrian team again.

"It means I won't be able to have any more children between now and then," Zara told the Financial Times of her decision to take part in the Games.

Zara Tindall revealed that she hopes to qualify for the 2016 Olympics Photo: Getty Images

During the interview the Queen's granddaughter also opened up about how hard she has found it to get back into shape following the birth of her daughter.

"What surprised me about having a baby is losing all your fitness and how tough it is to get it back," she said, adding that she was back on her horse High Kingdom 12 weeks after giving birth and has been trying to regain her fitness levels by swimming and cycling.

Zara is regularly seen at horse riding events and recently showed her support for the Cheltenham festival. The mother-of-one made a series of stylish appearances throughout the festival, stepping out in a custom-made navy coat by Paul Costello on the first day of the races.