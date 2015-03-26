Kate Middleton stresses the importance of children's mental health

Although she's 8 months pregnant, Kate Middleton certainly doesn't seem to be slowing down. The working royal, who is expecting her second child next month, took the time to urge the public to focus on a cause close to her heart — mental health.

Kate has long been a supporter of children's causes and charities Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge, 33, released a statement via the Palace on the importance of caring for those struggling with mental illness, specifically children.

Kate started off by first acknowledging how far people have come in discussing and dealing with the issue, as compared to previous times.

"I have been heartened to see that so much progress has been made in ending the taboo of adults openly treating mental wellbeing as the health issue it is," she wrote. "I believe that our generation of parents, carers, teachers, and health workers now have the chance to give the mental health of our children the focus it requires."

Kate is expecting her second child in April Photo: Getty Images

Kate has a long history of involvement in children's causes. The beloved royal is a patron to several children's charities, and so it's no surprise that she's taken on this timely issue.

"I feel strongly that young people and parents need to know that they can ask for help," she wrote. "Just as with physical health, we need to act early to provide support when a child is faced with emotional difficulties."

Kate went on to say that this is an issue she's dedicated to and hopes to continue working on. "This is a discussion that William and I hope to play a part in during the months and years to come. We welcome all work to highlight this important issue for the benefit of all our young people."

Kate was making the statement to mark the Time to Mind campaign, a project set up by The Times that calls on greater investment in child mental health services, specifically early intervention.

The issue of mental health is one that Kate cares deeply about. Earlier this year, Kate showed her support for Children's Mental Health Week by recording a video for Place2Be, a charity she has been royal patron of since 2013.