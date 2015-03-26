Kate Middleton joins Princes William and Harry at memorial service

Kate Middleton joined her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Harry to pay their respects at Richard Meade's memorial service. The best of British equestrianism also tuned out on Thursday to honor the late Olympic gold medalist.

The young British royals were seen arriving separately. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived together at the service held at Bath's Abbey, while Prince Harry met them. The memorial was packed as the royals, along with friends and family of Richard's, listened to the service.The low-key outing caused a buzz on social media, as locals and tourists in the historic British city snapped pictures of the trio.





Prince William, Duchess Kate, and Prince Harry in 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Their appearance wasn't surprising as the three are keen equestrian fans. In the past, they have supported Team GB and their cousin Zara Tindall at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, and William and Harry regularly play polo.

Richard Meade was Britain’s most successful equestrian, winning gold at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968 and Munich in 1972. He passed away on January 8 at the age of 76, after treatment for cancer. Once he retired, Richard nurtured his son Harry's career, and became a leading figure in the sport.





Richard Meade meeting the Queen in 1973 Photo: Getty Images

In a statement on his website, Harry wrote: "[Richard] had huge successes in his career as a competitor but his greatest success was not in his achievements on a horse, but in the way he conducted himself – with generosity to others, genuine interest and a real sense of integrity, always standing up for what was morally right. He cared deeply about the sport and gave so much to both the eventing and wider horse world.Thank you for all the wonderfully supportive letters and messagesand many apologies for only answering a small number of them so far."