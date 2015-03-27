Lovestruck Princess Mary of Denmark and husband Prince Frederik tour Japan

Even after almost 11 years of marriage Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and husband Prince Frederik looked more in love than ever while on their official tour of Japan. The Danish royal couple shared loving glances at each other while at the official opening of the exhibition "Spiritual Greenland" in Tokyo on Friday.

Photo: Getty Images

Just a day earlier, the duo were all smiles as they met dignitaries at Tokyo's Kyu Asakurake Jutaku garden. Showing off a side we don't typically see from the Princess, the often conservatively dressed 43-year-old wore an edgier snakeskin print coat and black pants as she walked closely with her husband. The mother of four kept her footwear and accessories simple by donning ballet flats and pearl earrings.

Photo: Getty Images

The lovebirds, who met at Sydney's Slip Inn when the Prince was visiting Australia during the 2000 Summer Olympics, are on a three-day visit to promote Greenland. They've already met with students to discuss bullying and the Prince, 46, gave a seminar on the production of fish and shellfish.

Photo: Getty Images

On Friday, the 46-year-old spoke about tourism in Greenland to representatives from the Japanese travel industry at the Palace Hotel and ended the evening with a sailing tour around Tokyo Bay and a presentation about preparations for the Olympic Games in 2020. Later this weekend, he will visit a fashion and design school, Mode Gakuen, to discuss Greenland's cooperation with Japan's new designers.

Tasmanian-born Mary famously held a long distance relationship with Frederik before moving to Europe in December 2001 to continue their courtship before getting engaged in October of 2003.

Click on the picture below for more photos from the Danish royals' trip:

Photo: Getty Images