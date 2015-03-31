Cute new photo of Prince George with grandfather Prince Charles surfaces

Eagle-eyed royal fans were excited to spot a never-seen-before photo of Prince Georgeand his proud grandfather Prince Charles this week. The framed family snap had pride of place in a video released in support of Earth Hour UK 2015. In the sweet picture, which appears to have been taken in the summer, Charles can be seen holding the young Prince, who is wearing a sun hat and dungarees.

The 66-year-old royal released the video clip to support the world's biggest environmental event, Earth Hour on Saturday March 28 at 8.30pm. Charles said he would take part in the event by turning off all non-essential lighting at his residences.

Prince Charles allowed royal fans a glimspe of a new photo of him with Prince George in a new video

The 66-year-old has made no secret of his love for George, who is the first child of his son Prince William and Kate Middleton. Charles also revealed that he was hoping for a granddaughter when it was announced that the couple were expecting their second child together in September. "I’m happy I’m going to be a grandfather again. I’m looking forward to it – but I hope it will be a girl this time."

Charles is due to become a grandfather for the second time in the next few weeks, however there has been much speculation about Kate's due date. The 33-year-old revealed that her child will be born "mid-to-end of April" at a recent engagement, however bookmakers cut the odds that Kate will welcome her second baby in March after a recent surge of bets.

Prince Charles is close to his grandson Prince George

The Duchess has remained incredibly active throughout her second pregnancy and carried out a number of public engagements – she will undertake her last engagement before going on maternity leave on Friday.

The release of the Prince's video message comes just 24 hours after it was announced that his private letters to the government will be made public, after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for their publication.