Prince William begins training for air ambulance pilot job

Baby no. 2 is on the way, but Prince William isn't slowing down tending to his career tasks. The beloved royal, 32, just completed his first day of training at Bond Air Services as he prepares to start work as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. William plans to start the new job this summer, just a few months after Kate Middleton is expected to give birth to their second child.

Prince William has experience as a pilot Photo: Getty Images

In the new few months, William's training will involve time in a simulator, aircraft and testing in-flight skills before he begins piloting ambulance missions.

William's training comes just four weeks after it was announced that he had passed the exams which he needed to qualify as an air ambulance pilot. The future king had been studying for his air transport pilot license exams since September, and recently passed all 14 exams required to work as a civilian helicopter pilot.

Prince William has begun his training at Bond Air Services

Upon finishing his training, the Prince will aim to work as close to full time as possible, covering day and night shifts for the team based in Cambridge and Norwich. Thankfully, he won't be too far from home: Anmer Hall, the Norfolk base William shares with Kate is nearby.

The Prince joined his wife for her last public engagement before she starts her maternity leave on Friday. The couple showed their support for young people in south London and got a glimpse at how several charities help schools and local communities.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their second child in April

During the visit, William spoke about becoming a father again, and said the experience will be a "game-changer".

"We were talking about him becoming a father again," said 40-year-old Claudia French, who met the Prince during a walkabout. "He said 'The first time is a learning experience, the second time is a game-changer."