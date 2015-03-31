Monaco's Princess Charlene misses ball to nurse baby daughter back to health

Members of Monaco's royal family stepped out for the annual Rose Ball over the weekend, but several members were forced to miss the event. Along with Princess Caroline's son Andrea Casiraghi, who skipped the party to be by the side of his pregnant wife Tatiana Santo Domingo , Princess Charlene was home as well.

Monaco royals dazzled at the annual Rose Ball Photo: Getty Images

The royal, 37, opted to stay home to take care of her 3-month-old baby daughter Princess Gabriella, who had reportedly fallen ill. The new baby caught a cold, so doting mother Charlene preferred to stay at home and nurse her back to health. Charlene's husband Prince Albert attended on his wife's behalf and was pictured arriving with his older sister Princess Caroline.

Doting mom Charlene skipped the event to take of her baby daughter Photo: Getty Images

It seems like a cold is running through the royal family because Charlotte Casiraghi's partner and father to son Raphäel, Gad Elmaleh, had to miss the event as well due to an illness. But that didn't stop Charlotte from tearing up the dance floor with her brother Pierre, his fiancée Beatrice Borromeo and pop star Lily Allen who provided the entertainment for the night.

Charlotte and Beatrice let their hair down on the dance floor with singer Lily Allen Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, royal twins Prince Jacques and Gabriella , who were born in December, will be baptized on May 10 during a private event held at the Cathedral of Monaco. Although the event is not open to the public, fans will be able to line the streets and cheer on the family on as they make their way home following the ceremony.